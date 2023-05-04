213150
Car flips over into a Vancouver front yard

Allie Turner / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 425109

Vancouver police are warning drivers to stay away from West 49th Avenue between Ontario and Columbia streets after a single vehicle rolled over and into someone's yard.

In a tweet, VPD advise that buses are managing to get through but that the road is closed. The driver has been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

V.I.A. has reached out to the police for more information and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

