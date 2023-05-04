More evacuation orders issued near Grand Fork as rivers rise

Photo: Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Evacuation orders were issued for eight properties in Manly Meadows.

An evacuation order has been issued for some homes in a rural area of Grand Forks as the Kettle River continues to rise.

The order, issued by the Kootenay Boundary Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, applies to residents of eight addresses in Manly Meadows.

"We have issued this evacuation order as current modeling shows river levels will reach our flood response plan trigger point overnight, and we wish to give residents time to evacuate during daylight hours," says Mark Stephens, RDKB's emergency manager and EOC director.

A state of local emergency was declared for Electoral Area D, and evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday for a handful of other neighbourhoods, including South Johnson Flats and south of 68th Street, Beatrice Street, and Division Street.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping with Emergency Support Services for those who have to leave their homes.

The RDKB is reminding residents to sign up for emergency alerts. For more information, contact the 24-hour Provincial Emergency Operations Centre at 1-800-663-3456 or the RDKB EOC at 1-888-747-9119 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

They can also find the latest on the EOC website, Twitter, and Facebook.