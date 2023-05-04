Highway 1 through Rogers Pass to close Thursday for avalanche mitigation work

Photo: Parks Canada - file photo A triggered avalanche covers Highway 1 through Rogers Pass.

Motorists looking to drive between Golden and Revelstoke Thursday will face some major delays.

Emcon Services posted Thursday morning that Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed at noon for avalanche control work. The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m.

Avalanche risk has risen dramatically across the province over the past week, as hot temperatures have destabilized the snowpack.

Rogers Pass was also closed for most of the day Sunday as crews worked to mitigate the avalanche danger along the mountain pass.

Since 1961, Canadian Armed Forces spend the winter months triggering avalanches along the highway using 105-mm Howitzer guns.

The unique operation helps control the avalanche danger along the highway, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open.