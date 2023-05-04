Man throws himself at moving vehicle, carjacks taxi on Vancouver Island

An 18-year-old Colwood resident has been charged with assault and vehicle theft after a taxi driver was badly hurt in a carjacking on Sooke Road, outside Victoria, B.C., last month.

West Shore RCMP received a report about a taxi being carjacked in the 2300-block of Sooke Road just after midnight on April 15.

A video from the taxi shows a dark-haired shirtless male hurling himself against the windshield of the moving vehicle and breaking it, then getting up. In a second video taken by a witness, the male is seen opening the driver’s door, pulling out the driver and flinging them to the ground, and driving away.

Police are looking for help identifying the driver or passengers of a white vehicle that can be seen in both videos driving past the taxi as the incident is taking place.

The vehicle did not stop.

The Colwood teen has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, mischief to property under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who was in the white vehicle or has information about what happened is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Cpl. Nancy Saggar said this kind of carjacking is rare in the area.