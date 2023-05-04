Vancouver man sentenced for machete attacks on strangers

Photo: Glacier Media

The man accused of attacking three strangers with a machete on Vancouver’s Granville Street in late 2021 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Cruz Thomas Joseph was initially charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, robbery, and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection with the attacks.

He pleaded guilty to uttering threats, using an imitation firearm, robbery and assault with a weapon.

Joseph is credited with 3-1/2 years for time spent in custody before sentencing and has 3-1/2 years left to serve.

“These offences were random violent attacks on strangers,” said Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jennifer Oulton, adding such cases leave the community feeling unsafe.

Still, she said, “he said ‘I’m sorry, and I believe him to be sincere.”

In October 2021, Joseph threatened people in a car while pointing an imitation gun.

On Dec. 24, 2021, Joseph confronted a man on Granville Street and told him he would decapitate him if he didn’t drop his bag.

The man dropped his bag and ran, but not until after he was struck with the flat side of the machete, which the judge says continues to experience soreness.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Joseph approached another man, alleging the person had slashed him. Soon after, he attacked him with the machete, leaving an injury requiring stitches.

Not long after, Joseph attacked a third man near Granville and Nelson Streets, leaving him bleeding profusely from a head laceration.

That man has had to move from downtown Vancouver as he no longer feels safe, Oulton said. She added he has insomnia, nightmares and memory problems.

The judge said Joseph has a lengthy history of mental health issues and drug abuse. She said he had been offered treatment options and housing but had been unwilling to accept them.

Joseph has served jail time in the past, Oulton said, noting crimes such as assault, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.