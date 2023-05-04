High noon shootout in Dawson Creek

Photo: File photo

Dawson Creek RCMP are investigating what they are calling a "brazen" daytime shooting

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police began receiving calls of a shooting occurring in the area of the Mile Zero Trailer Park.

Two vehicles, reported to be involved in the gunfire, were a black sedan and an older motorhome. Both vehicles fled the area.

Police immediately arrived in the area and confirmed that there were no injuries to anyone at scene or any bystanders.

Police later located the vehicles, and it is believed the parties are known to each other and that the incident was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam video in the area in that time to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

Fort St. John RCMP are also investigating a shooting in their community this week.