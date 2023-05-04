Large mudslide closes Highway 3 between Salmo and Creston

Photo: Facebook/Ken Owen

A large mudslide has closed Highway 3 in the Kootenays.

DriveBC reports the slide on Wednesday has closed the highway in both directions between Salmo and Creston.

An 80-kilometre stretch of the route is closed.

A scene assessment in progress, and traffic is detoured via the Kootenay Lake ferry.

Motorists are advised to expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Flooding is also affecting Highway 3 15 km east of Castlegar, where the road is also closed.

Meanwhile, both Highway 97 and Highway 1 remain closed in Cache Creek following major flooding there.

Traffic is diverted via Highway 97C to Highway 5, and Highway 24 to Highway 5.

Elsewhere, flooding on Highway 99 north of Lillooet has also closed that highway at Timmions Creek.

No detour is available.