Flood conditions across BC Interior 'expected to deteriorate'

Photo: Jody Carey Water rushes through a property in Cache Creek on Tuesday morning.

Residents across B.C.'s Interior should prepare for “significant flood hazard” into the weekend, according to the BC government, as conditions are “expected to deteriorate.”

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness says the hot weather across the Interior followed by the rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday could create a perfect storm for flooding.

“Based on forecasts from the River Forecast Centre, conditions in areas that are currently flooding, including Cache Creek and Okanagan Indian Band territory, are expected to deteriorate over the coming days,” the Ministry says.

These areas have already seen devastating flooding this week, but it appears the worst could be yet to come.

But the Ministry warns the flooding hazard could expand across much more of the Interior of the province, including the Okanagan.

“Moderate flooding areas are expected to expand, particularly in the Central Interior and Okanagan from Wednesday, May 3, until Friday, May 5,” the Ministry says.

“Into the weekend, significant flood hazard is expected throughout small and medium-sized watersheds in the Central Interior, Okanagan, Boundary and Southern Kootenays."

The province says infrastructure, including gabions, tiger dam and sandbags, have been delivered to Grand Forks, Cache Creek and Okanagan Indian Band territory, and “provincial watershed experts” are being deployed to areas of concern.

Residents in impacted regions are encouraged to put together an emergency kit, develop a household plan and learn the local government emergency response plan for their area.

The Thompson region is currently under a flood warning, the highest River Forecast warning level, while the Okanagan is under a flood watch.