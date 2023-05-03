Evacuation alerts issued for rural Grand Forks as rivers rise

Photo: Regional District of Kootenay Boundary An evacuation alert has been issued for the Manly Meadows area of rural Grand Forks

Evacuation alerts has been issued for parts of rural Grand Forks as the water rises on the Kettle River.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Regional Emergency Operations Centre issued evacuation alerts for the Beatrice Street and Division Street area and the Manly Meadows area as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

People in the affected neighbourhoods should make preparations to leave their residence or property if necessary. The RDKB EOC says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

"The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” says Mark Stephens, RDKB’s emergency manager and EOC Director.

“We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to a level 3.

People are being advised to take these steps to prepare for a possible evacuation order:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be issued while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g., insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents or pets, and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Make arrangements to stay with family or friends (if possible).

Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household.

Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Monitor for information on a potential Evacuation Order and location of Reception Centres.

Residents are advised to regularly monitor the EOC website and Twitter feed for the latest emergency news, and to sign up to the Emergency Notification System.