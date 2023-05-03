'World's biggest' adult playground and inflatable obstacle course coming to Abbotsford

Photo: Rob Jones/The Monster 1 / 5 The massive Monster playground inflatable obstacle course will be set up not far outside Metro Vancouver this summer.

A massive obstacle course and inflatable playground is coming to B.C. this summer.

The Monster, which claims to be the "world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course and adult playground," has booked dates at Abbotsford's TradeX centre. The massive events venue will be filled with bouncy barriers of all sorts from June 15 to 18.

"The Monster dares anyone to let their inner child loose to run, bounce and jump their way around 1,000 feet of inflatable fun and regress to childhood as they take on 4 mind-blowing obstacles," states a press release.

Aside from the course there will be other activities, arcade games, and DJs along with cocktails, beers, and food options.

While it's advertised as an "adult playground" organizers note that there are family-friendly and kids sessions as well (family-friendly times are between opening ad 5:30 p.m.).

The Monster

When: June 15–18, 2023

Where: TradeX, 1190 Cornell St, Abbotsford

Cost: $42.78 for adults, $31.28 for youth 15 and under