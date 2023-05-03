Police respond to gunfight on streets of Fort St. John

Photo: RCMP

Tuesday evening saw the RCMP respond to a gunfight between occupants of two vehicles.

On May 2, at 10 p.m., RCMP received a report of shots fired and that shots were exchanged between vehicles in the area of 92nd Street in the city.

"Police quickly attended, and while no suspects were found, two vehicles suspected of being involved were located abandoned, and seized by police. Several shell casings and firearms were also located and seized," officials said Wednesday.

While no injuries have been reported, the risk to public safety is elevated when firearms are involved said Staff Sgt Scott Watson with the Fort St John RCMP.

If you have any information on this, or may have captured video or witnessed to the event you are asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.