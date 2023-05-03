Vancouver man facing child sex assault charges dating back 25 years

Photo: BC provincial court

A Vancouver man is facing charges of sexually assaulting two teens, allegations dating back 25 years.

The 62-year-old man faces four charges from 1998 through 2007 and 2004.

A publication ban prohibits publication of any information that could identify a complainant or witness in the case.

Glacier Media has chosen not to name the accused as it is unknown if they will be a witness in the case.

The charges were sworn Feb. 10.

One count alleges the man, between Jan. 1, 1998 and Dec. 31, 2007, touched a person under 14 years for a sexual purpose directly or indirectly. The second count alleges he sexually assaulted that person.

A third count alleges that, from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2004, the man touched a second person under 14 years for a sexual purpose directly or indirectly.

The charges further allege the man sexually assaulted the second child from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 31, 2004.

A pretrial conference date has been set for June 6, Vancouver provincial court Judge James Sutherland said May 2.

The man is currently being represented by lawyer Scott Wright.