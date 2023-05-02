Cat safe after found in parcel from China to YVR

Photo: BC SPCA Precious Cargo is now safe and sound in a foster home.

A surprise furry passenger was recently found in a parcel at Richmond's Vancouver International Mail Centre.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers were examining the parcel, which came from China, when they noticed a sizeable hole on the side.

“When the CBSA officer looked into the box, the officer saw a pair of eyes staring back which blinked,” said Binder Kooner, Chief of Operations for the CBSA, who added that there was "no evidence of urine or feces in the box."

Officers coaxed the cat, later named Precious Cargo by BC SPCA, into a kennel with bedding and water. An animal control officer from BC SPCA then brought Precious to an emergency vet clinic.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency also issued a notice to vaccinate Precious against rabies in compliance with Canadian import requirements, in case it had travelled to Canada from China.

Krista Shaw, manager of the Richmond Animal Shelter run by BC SPCA, said it was unclear how long the cat had spent in transit and it was kept at the clinic for a week for it to stabilize.

?“When Precious first arrived at the clinic, she was very fearful,” said Shaw.

“After settling in and getting the treatments she needed she started feeling better and trusting the team of doctors and staff who were caring for her.”

Precious got vaccinated and was given fluids to rehydrate as well as medication to stimulate her appetite. She was also tested for foreign parasites and diseases.

She was later sent to a foster home, where she is becoming more comfortable and starting to eat and drink more.

"She loves belly rubs and a good stretch on her lap," said Shaw, who added that Precious Cargo is "an absolute cuddle bug."

Precious' foster mom plans on adopting her once she is fully recovered. To support Precious and help other animals in need, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.