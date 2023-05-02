Fraud – and secrecy about it – common across some B.C. government organizations

Photo: Province of BC/Flickr. Fraud is rampant across some of B.C.'s biggest public bodies, according to a report from the Office of the Auditor General

Fraud is rampant across some of B.C.’s biggest public bodies, according to a report from the Office of the Auditor General.



But so is secrecy about the rampant fraud, due to a loophole in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.



In March, Auditor General Michael Pickup released the results of a summer 2022 poll of 23 Crown corporations, agencies, health authorities, universities and school boards. Pickup and his team found 61 per cent of these public organizations said they were affected by fraud in the previous 12 months, including theft of physical assets (43 per cent), misappropriation of company funds (22 per cent) and information theft, regulatory or compliance breach, and internal financial fraud (17 per cent each).



“Fraud is a lot more than stealing money or cash out of the drawer,” Pickup told reporters on March 7. “There’s many facets to what constitutes fraud. So, we have to think of fraud in that broader context.”



But the report called “Fraud Risk and Financial Statements: B.C. Public Sector, Part 1” did not name names. So a reporter asked each of the 23 organizations Pickup polled, from BC Housing to Vancouver Island Health Authority, to release copies of their completed questionnaires under the freedom of information law. Fifteen refused outright because they relied on the clause in section 3 of the act that calls a record created by or for an office of the Legislature (such as the Office of the Auditor General) “out of scope.”



Two of the organizations have yet to respond, one referred the request to the Auditor General and another delayed response until June, in order to consult a third party. The University of British Columbia (UBC) missed the legislated deadline, blamed a “significant backlog” and suggested it might reply by end of May.



Only three of the 23 – B.C. Pavilion Corp., Simon Fraser University (SFU) and Vancouver Coastal Health – released copies of their questionnaires.



SFU went one step further and included topical chapters from its policy manual and the July 28, 2022 email from Pickup to the university’s president Joy Johnson.



“We plan to publish a report of the results of our fraud risk assessment, including information obtained through the questionnaire or directly from you or your designate,” said Pickup’s letter. “Our report will include a summary of results and any significant matters. This may include entity-specific information.”



In the report, Pickup did not name any specific entity. He encouraged reporters involved in the March 7 news conference to contact each of the public bodies directly for more information.



In an interview, assistant auditor general Stuart Newton, who is the former comptroller general, called the questionnaire results an unaudited “initial step” in the summary financial statements process.



“It's a high-level indicator, an aggregate of roughly where things might be at, but it is still subject to some follow up work,” Newton said.



During the same interview, Pickup said it is not for him to tell the government what its policies should be for public reporting about fraud incidents.



“The elected folks, how they choose to use this report and how they hold government accountable is really their mandate and not mine,” Pickup said.



The executive director of the B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association said he understands why the loophole exists, due to the auditor general’s investigative functions. But Jason Woywada said both public bodies and the auditor general should use it sparingly when it comes to such an important issue that demands sunlight.

“One would expect that the government and the auditor general would be transparent about the steps they're taking to monitor, prevent and dissuade public employees from defrauding the taxpayer. And if not, then that leads to other questions,” Woywada said.



“If the public interest is paramount, this is information that should be released, and if it's not paramount, there has to be some pretty good reasons for the auditor general not to release that and/or for other people not to release it.”



The second part of Pickup’s fraud risk survey, which focuses on government ministries, is scheduled to be released this afternoon.



What public organizations said



B.C. Pavilion Corp. (PavCo) answered “no” to the question about having a formal fraud risk management policy. Instead, the Crown corporation that operates BC Place Stadium and the Vancouver Convention Centre claimed the “concepts of fraud detection, prevention, mitigation, investigation, education and reporting are embedded within many of our policies, procedures and governance frameworks.”



PavCo reported that it had no fraud hotline. While it had established policies and procedures when potential incidents of fraud are identified, it answered “no” to the question about “if, when and how police are to be called.” PavCo also did not release its answers to the nine types of fraud.



SFU answered “no” to whether it had been affected in the previous 12 months by: Physical assets theft, procurement fraud, information theft, regulator or compliance breach, corruption and bribery, internal financial fraud, misappropriation of company funds, money laundering and IP theft.



It self-described as being “low vulnerability” to most types of fraud, but “moderate vulnerability” to information theft.



Vancouver Coastal Health answered “yes” to being affected by physical assets theft and misappropriation of company funds. It self-reported “high vulnerability” to information theft, but “low vulnerability” to most types of fraud, except for “moderate vulnerability” to IP theft.



Honourable mention: University of Victoria refused to show its questionnaire, but provided its correspondence with the auditor general’s office and relevant policy manual documents.



FOI responses by the numbers

