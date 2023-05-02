Satanic graffiti sprayed on Richmond church

Photo: Google StreetView

Another disturbing incident in Richmond in the early hours of Sunday is causing concern among residents.

The Richmond News reported yesterday how hedges were set on fire at around 2 a.m. in front of homes on Steveston Highway, close to No. 3 Road.

But half an hour later a church a few kilometres away on No. 1 Road was also attacked, this time with sickening graffiti.

Ken Pierce, the pastor for the Emmanuel Christian Community on No. 1 Road, just north of Steveston Highway, told the News that someone sprayed satanic graffiti on the building.

Pierce said the culprit also broke some lights, as well as spraying graffiti down the alley and on some street signs.

He said photos of the damage, and of the suspect, have been passed to Richmond RCMP.

However, Richmond RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Dennis Hwang, said that, at the moment, police have no evidence to suggest that the two incidents are connected.

The News reported yesterday how firefighters had to race to the scene of a blaze in the early hours of Sunday.

Richmond Fire-Rescue (RFR) got the call at around 2 a.m. of two hedges on fire in the 8000 block of Steveston Highway, close to its intersection with No. 3 Road.

A poster on social media site Reddit took photos of the blaze, noting that fire trucks were on the way and that two front yards seemed to be on fire.

RFR’s Acting Deputy Chief, Grant Wyenberg, told the Richmond News that crews responded to this area for a report of two separate hedges on fire.

“On arrival, crews quickly extinguished the trees and some slight extension to an adjacent structure. The fire is under investigation at this time.”