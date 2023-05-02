Fifth lawyer quits in 10-year-old Burnaby fraud case

Photo: Glacier Media

A man trying to take back a guilty plea he made more than four years ago for an alleged online gambling company fraud in Burnaby has gone through five lawyers without resolving the case and is now looking for a sixth.

Naresh Singh Mann (a.k.a. Nash Mann) indicated to the Crown in January 2022 that he wanted to take back a guilty plea he had entered in October 2018 to one count of fraud over $5,000.

The charge relates to an online gambling company Mann allegedly convinced a Port Coquitlam man to invest in more than 10 years ago.

Mann is alleged to have claimed the investment would generate “significant returns” in six months, according to the BC Securities Commission, which investigated the company.

“Rather than invest the money as promised, it is alleged Mann misappropriated the bulk of the invested funds,” stated a BCSC news release after the charges were approved in April 2018.

More than 20 court dates have been scheduled in the case since Mann announced his plans to take back his guilty plea, but the application has yet to be made.

On Monday, his most recent lawyer, Chandra Corriveau, withdrew from the record, citing a “loss of confidence.”

Judge Gregory Rideout expressed concern about how old the case was and ordered all future court dates to be made in person and in front of him.

“I’m going to keep my hand on the accelerator,” Rideout said of the case.

Mann’s next court date is set for May 9.

“I expect that you will have a lawyer,” said Rideout to Mann.