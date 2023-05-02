Regional District of Kootenay Boundary tells residents to prepare for possibility of flooding

Photo: RDKB

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued an emergency operations notice advising residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding.

The RDKB Emergency Operations Centre's information officer Anitra Winje says, "with increasing temperatures and the possibility of heavy precipitation in the forecast later this week, waters are expected to rise."

Current models show levels could be similar to those experienced in 2018.

"Conditions can change throughout the week; therefore, the RDKB continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Please stay clear of fast-flowing watercourses and potentially unstable river and creek banks," states Winje.

The RDKB has been monitoring river levels as temperatures have been rising over the past days, “we are pre-staging provincial flood protection assets for critical infrastructure in Grand Forks,” says Marks Stephens, the RDKB’s manager of emergency programs and EOC director.

The Boundary region remains under a high streamflow advisory, according to the provincial government.