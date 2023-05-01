Evacuation alerts for residents around two wildfires in the Cariboo have been lifted

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Dripping Water Wildfire

Evacuation alerts for residents affected by wildfires within the Thompson-Nicola and Cariboo regional districts were lifted late Monday afternoon.

The TNRD says the alerts issued for residents of Electoral Area "E" (Bonaparte Plateau) has been downgraded "as the threat of flood and wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents."

The evacuation alerts has been downgraded to all clear for the 27 affected residents around the Lost Valley Wildfire.

Within the Cariboo Regional District, the alert affecting residents of the Dripping Water area has also been lifted.

However, officials say the alert could be reissued if it is deemed necessary.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

"For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas," officials state.

"Homeowners and private landowners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on the private property."