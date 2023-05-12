New online resource for BC gardeners to explore

Photo: Colin Dacre Kasugai Gardens

Gardeners and garden lovers in B.C. have a new online resource to help locals and tourists explore gardens throughout the province.

Gardens BC is the best resource to help people learn where the best gardens are located and how they can be enjoyed.

“There’s a good reason garden tourism has become so popular in recent years. These magnificent gardens offer locals and tourists alike an opportunity to connect with nature, to learn about plant biodiversity, experience rejuvenation, and so much more,” explains Geoff Ball, president of Gardens BC.

“All of the gardens featured on gardensbc.com offer a distinct opportunity for people to discover the beauty and diversity unique to each region across the province, as well as the amenities offered at each, from picnic spots and on-site food and beverage facilities for families to many locations which are dog-friendly, too!”

The online tool can help visitors identify popular amenities and activities found at each garden, like on-site cafés and gift shops and picnic spots and wheelchair accessible grounds, the new Gardens BC website is a go-to resource for garden tourism.

“Spring is a prime time to get out and explore the garden experience near you. With such a rich, diverse collection of gardens throughout our province, there are great opportunities to enjoy their serenity, history, and beauty in many different shapes and colours,” says Dave Cowen, CEO of Butchart Gardens.

The new online resource has been launched just in time for Mother's Day and tourist season.