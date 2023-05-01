'Heavy smoke' fills sky in Abbotsford after large barn fire

Photo: Twitter: @lynnkool. A large barn fire on King Road in Abbotsford on May 1, 2023.

A large barn fire is causing heavy smoke to spread across Abbotsford on Monday.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to a structure fire at 32200 King Road at about 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a barn was fully engulfed in flames.

"No residents were injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” says a City of Abbotsford spokesperson.

Neufeld Farms, located nearby, says it will be closed today due to the barn fire. It is not clear if the fire was at their location or nearby.

“Thank you, everyone, for your thoughts and prayers,” the company posted on Instagram. “Sorry for the inconvenience."

King Road is currently closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.

The Abbotsford Police Department says heavy smoke can be seen in the area. As of 10:30 a.m., it does not appear any departing flights from Abbotsford Airport are impacted.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene throughout the afternoon.

Many people took to social media to let Neufeld Farms know they were saddened by the news and concerned about the business.