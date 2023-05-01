Dripping Water wildfire grows to 200+ hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Dripping Water wildfire west of Williams Lake, near Alexis Creek, has grown to more than 200 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said in a Sunday update the fire has now burned 209 hectares, an increase of about 60 hectares in just one day.

It continues to burn out of control after its start on Thursday.

It is suspected to be human caused

On Saturday, the Tl’etinqox First Nation and Cariboo Regional District both issued evacuation alerts, after the fire jumped an established guard Friday night and more than doubled in size.