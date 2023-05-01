Wildfire northwest of Merritt brought under control on Sunday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Snake Road fire burning in the Lower Nicola area northwest of Merritt is now deemed under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

In a Sunday update, the wildfire service says the fire burned a total of 38 hectares.

As of Saturday, it was considered held.

It had closed Highway 97C between Logan Lake and BC Highway 8 in Merritt for a time, due to heavy smoke and limited visibility.

It is believed to be human caused and all evacuation orders and alerts have been been lifted.

The fire had caused concern when it jumped Highway 97C and Mamit Lake Road.

Strong winds helped fan the flames.