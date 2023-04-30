Two large fires burning in Cariboo region believed to be human caused

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Dripping Water wildfire

Two large wildfires burning in B.C.'s Cariboo region are believed to have been started by human activity.

The BC Wildfire Service has now declared the Dripping Water and Lost Valley Road wildfires as “wildfires of note," after they both grew to more than 100 hectares in size.

The Lost Valley Road wildfire, burning near Pressy Lake east of 70 Mile House, was just discovered Saturday at noon, but it's already grown to an estimated 113 hectares in size. An evacuation alert was issued Saturday night for 27 properties northeast of Pressy Lake and south of North Bonaparte Road.

An alert doesn't mean residents need to evacuate, but those under an alert must be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

The Dripping Water fire, burning near Highway 20 south of Alexis Creek, was started Thursday, and it's now an estimated 150 hectares in size.

Saturday afternoon, the Tl’etinqox Government issued an evacuation alert for the entire area located within the Tl’etinqox IR #1, after the fire jumped an established guard Friday night and more than doubled in size.

A few hours after the Tl’etinqox's alert was issued, the Cariboo Regional District issued its own alert for 46 parcels of land in the area.

Both fires are burning out of control and are believed to be human caused.

Much of the province is seeing unseasonably warm conditions this weekend. Paired with a relatively dry late-winter, the risk of fire appears to be particularly high in some areas of the province.

A fire west of Merritt grew to 20-hectares Saturday, closing Highway 97C for several hours, before crews got a handle on it and declared it “held” Saturday night. That fire is also suspected to be human caused.