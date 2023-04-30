Highway 1 through Rogers Pass closed for most of Sunday for avalanche mitigation work

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces - file photo

Motorists travelling between Golden and Revelstoke Sunday will face major delays.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed at 11 a.m. Sunday as crews work to mitigate the avalanche danger along the mountain pass.

The closure will last the majority of the day, with a reopening expected at 7 p.m.

Since 1961, Canadian Armed Forces spend the winter months triggering avalanches along the high-elevation mountain pass using 105-mm Howitzer guns.

The unique operation helps control the avalanche danger along the highway, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open.

Warming weather across the province has increased the avalanche danger in much of Southern B.C. Avalanche Canada issued a warning to backcountry users last week.