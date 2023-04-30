Victoria school trustee charged with assault

Photo: Times Colonist The Victoria School Board office on Boleskine Road.

A Greater Victoria school trustee has been charged with assault and placed on a condition prohibiting her from volunteering or doing work that would bring her in contact with anyone under 16.

Angela Carmichael, 42, is charged with committing common assault on Feb. 7 in Victoria. The identity of the alleged victim is protected by a publication ban. The charge was sworn on April 3.

Carmichael, who was elected in November 2022, was placed on a police undertaking in February that requires her to report to a bail supervisor.

She was also ordered not to communicate or have any contact with her alleged victim. Carmichael must not volunteer or do work that would bring her in contact with people under the age of 16 without the written permission of her bail supervisor. She must carry the permission with her at all times when engaged in these activities.

Carmichael is expected to appear in provincial court on May 3. On Friday, Carmichael said she believes the charge is unfounded.

According to her school board biography, Carmichael is the mother of two sons, and opened a home daycare and began volunteering when her oldest son was enrolled in elementary school. She eventually became president of the Parent Advisory Council. Carmichael was also chair of the Victoria Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils.

Neither Deb Whitten, superintendent of the Greater Victoria School District, nor Nicole Duncan, chair of the Greater Victoria School Board, responded to a request for comment