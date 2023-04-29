Dripping Water wildfire near Alexis Creek grows from 60 to 150 ha. overnight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Dripping Water wildfire, located west of Williams Lake, grew from 60 hectares to 150 hectares overnight.

BC Wildfire Service says some tactical evacuations took place Friday night as the Dripping Water wildfire near Alexis Creek jumped an established guard, more than doubling in size from 60 to 150 hectares.

Madison Dahl, BCWS fire information officer, said despite wildfire growth, as of Saturday morning there has been no property damage or structure loss as a result of the fire.

"There are no alerts or recommendations at this time for evacuations. The tactical evacuations were performed last night due to an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of community members,” Dahl said.

She said crews are working to set up structural protection on nearby properties.

The wildfire is burning three kilometres north of the Tl’etinqox community, and nine kilometres southeast of Alexis Creek, which is located west of Williams Lake.

The fire was discovered on Thursday, and was classified as being held on early Friday afternoon before growing in size again.

As of Saturday morning, the wildfire had been reclassified as out of control.

“Weather conditions definitely are a factor. So today, temperatures are expected to rise,” Dahl said, adding windy conditions are also expected.

“Last night, the fire did jump the guard that we had placed. Today, we are working to establish a new fire guard.”

Dahl said the wildfire is about 50 per cent contained.

She said there are 35 ground personnel actioning the fire on Saturday, with support of heavy equipment and air support.

The wildfire is believed to have been caused by human activity.