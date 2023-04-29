Delta Police investigating targeted Friday night shooting

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati/Delta Optimist.

A targeted Friday night shooting in North Delta has sent one victim to hospital.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., Delta Police responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting that had occurred in the 7800 block of 119th Street.

“Upon arrival, our officers located one male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency medical care was provided at the scene and the victim has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene in a dark SUV before officers arrived,” said Acting Insp. James Sandberg, media spokesperson for Delta Police.

The victim is known to police and is involved in the British Columbia Gang Conflict. Officers believe the shooting was targeted.

“Officers will be conducting a witness and video canvass in the area. If you are a witness, have video of this shooting, or have any related information, please contact the Delta Police Department at (604)946-4411 and quote file number 2023-9588,” added Sandberg.