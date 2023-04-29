Vancouver police issued a Canada-wide warrant for high-risk sex offender

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver Police are searching for a high-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his halfway house.

Kenneth Nolan Kirton, 56, is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend. Vancouver police have released his picture with the hopes that someone will recognize him and call 9-1-1.

Police said Kirton is currently bound by a long-term supervision order that includes a requirement that he reside at a halfway house in East Vancouver. Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and has been serving a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Kirton had signed out of the house just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon and was reported to VPD Saturday morning after he didn’t come back.

He is described as 5’6” and 165 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve sweater, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Kirton or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.