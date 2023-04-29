New high temperature records set in a dozen BC areas Friday

As the hot weather rolls across B.C. this weekend, a dozen temperature records were broken Friday.
A summary from Environment Canada shows high temperature records for April 28 fell across the province, including in Merritt, Clinton, Hope, Cache Creek and Blue River.
Lytton, which remains decimated by the June 2021 wildfire – when temperatures reached 49.5 C – recorded the hottest temperature in Canada on Friday, at 30.1 C. This is in stark contrast to the -25.1 C recorded in Mould Bay, NT – the coldest area in Canada Friday.
The mercury hit 24.7 C at the Kelowna airport at 5 p.m. Friday, while the Penticton airport recorded a high of 25.9 C around the same time. Vernon was slightly cooler, at 24.3 C, while Kamloops hit a high of 27.4 C at 6 p.m.
Temperatures are forecast to climb even higher Saturday, with a forecast high of 27 C in Kelowna and Vernon, and 29 C in Penticton and Kamloops. The forecast for Lytton, meanwhile, is calling for a high of 31 C.
A full list of Friday's temperature records is shown below:
- Abbotsford - New record of 25.7 (Old record of 24.4 set in 1957)
- Blue River - New record of 24.1 (Old record of 23.4 set in 1987)
- Cache Creek - New record of 29.2 (Old record of 29.0 set in 1979)
- Clinton Area - New record of 22.6 (Old record of 21.1 set in 1979)
- Gibsons - New record of 22.9 (Old record of 19.5 set in 2005)
- Hope - New record of 28.1 (Old record of 25.6 set in 1957)
- Malahat - New record of 20.4 (Old record of 20.0 set in 1989)
- Merritt - New record of 29.4 (Old record of 27.2 set in 1926)
- Sechelt - New record of 22.9 (Old record of 20.0 set in 1976)
- Squamish - New record of 27.4 (Old record of 24.0 set in 2005)
- Victoria - New record of 22.0 (Old record of 21.1 set in 1926)
- Whistler - New record of 25.7 (Old record of 22.6 set in 1989)