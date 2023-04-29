New high temperature records set in a dozen BC areas Friday

Photo: Contributed A sunny morning at McKinley Beach Saturday.

As the hot weather rolls across B.C. this weekend, a dozen temperature records were broken Friday.

A summary from Environment Canada shows high temperature records for April 28 fell across the province, including in Merritt, Clinton, Hope, Cache Creek and Blue River.

Lytton, which remains decimated by the June 2021 wildfire – when temperatures reached 49.5 C – recorded the hottest temperature in Canada on Friday, at 30.1 C. This is in stark contrast to the -25.1 C recorded in Mould Bay, NT – the coldest area in Canada Friday.

The mercury hit 24.7 C at the Kelowna airport at 5 p.m. Friday, while the Penticton airport recorded a high of 25.9 C around the same time. Vernon was slightly cooler, at 24.3 C, while Kamloops hit a high of 27.4 C at 6 p.m.

Temperatures are forecast to climb even higher Saturday, with a forecast high of 27 C in Kelowna and Vernon, and 29 C in Penticton and Kamloops. The forecast for Lytton, meanwhile, is calling for a high of 31 C.

A full list of Friday's temperature records is shown below: