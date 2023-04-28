BC Wildfire Service conducting prescribed burn north of Rock Creek Friday

Photo: Contributed A prescribed burn north of Rock Creek Friday afternoon.

A prescribed burn north of Rock Creek is turning some heads Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke is visible from Highway 33 Friday, between Rock Creek and Westbridge. One motorist in the area said it appeared to be a wildfire, but despite the unseasonably warm weather the province is currently seeing, the BC Wildfire Service began the controlled burn Thursday.

“Crews are on site to burn pockets of unburned fuel within the site of yesterday’s ignition, as well as cleaning up the edge of the burn,” a fire information officer told Castanet.

“The total size of ignitions today is estimated to be five hectares. Crews will continue to patrol and mop-up the burn through the weekend and into next week.”

The BC Wildfire Service announced last week that its crews would be conducting the 25-hectare "ecosystem restoration burn" in the Kettle Valley area.