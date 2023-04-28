BCWS says Dripping Water wildfire near Alexis Creek now being held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The 60-hectare Dripping Water wildfire, located east of Williams Lake is being held as of Friday afternoon.

A 60-hectare wildfire burning east of Williams Lake is now being held.

The Dripping Water wildfire, which located about 3 kilometres north of the Tl’etinqox community and 9 kilometres southeast of Alexis Creek, was discovered on Thursday.

Madison Dahl, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, confirmed the fire was being held as of early Friday afternoon.

This means the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

Dahl said BCWS personnel have been on-site Friday, assisted by heavy equipment and air support to help battle the wildfire.

The wildfire is suspected to have been caused by a person.