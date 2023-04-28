Highway closures expected through Rogers Pass over weekend

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Friday morning.

The warm weather across the province this weekend is expected to increase the risk of avalanches on some mountain highways.

DriveBC says there's expected to be high avalanche hazard on Highway 1 through Rogers Pass this weekend, and closures along the route are possible.

“A period of strong warming is expected to increase the avalanche hazard,” DriveBC says.

“To insure the safety of the traveling public avalanche control is anticipated. Motorists can expect closures of Trans Canada Hwy between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control.”

Temperatures are forecast to hit 14 C at the Rogers Pass National Historic Site on Saturday afternoon.

Thursday, Avalanche Canada issued a warning to backcountry users, with avalanche danger rising to high across much of the Southern Interior.