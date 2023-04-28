Murder charge approved in Prince George stabbing death

Photo: RCMP

A Dawson Creek man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death in Prince George.

Braidan Josie Meck, 29, faces the count for a June 11, 2022 incident at a motel on Queensway that led to the death of Devon Myles Lindstrom, 28, Prince George RCMP said Wednesday.

Both the accused and the victim were known to the police and courts.

Second-degree murder implies that act was committed on impulse. To convict a person of first-degree murder, Crown must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the act was planned and deliberate.

The sentence for second-degree murder is life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years, as determined by a judge.

The sentence for first-degree murder is life without chance of parole for 25 years.

Meck also continues to face drug and gun-related charges from an alleged December 2016 incident in Dawson Creek and counts of dangerous driving and fleeing police from an alleged July 2022 incident, also in Dawson Creek.

He remains in custody, according to court records.