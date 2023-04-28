Province says Surrey should continue transition local police force

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

The British Columbia government is recommending the City of Surrey continue its transition to the Surrey Police Service, despite the wishes of the new council to revert to the RCMP.

The government cites RCMP staff vacancies as one of the key reasons for not wanting the city to keep the Mounties, saying it ensures public safety for the people of Surrey and throughout B.C.

The government says the decision is not binding, but it has placed several mandatory conditions on the city should it decide to retain the RCMP.

It says it will offer financial assistance for the transition to the municipal police force to protect Surrey taxpayers.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says in a statement that he agreed with a systematic review by the director of police services that the best way to achieve public safety in B.C. is with the local police force.

The Mounties have about 1,500 vacancies in the province and if Surrey goes back to the RCMP, the province says that would worsen the staffing problems faced by municipalities and Indigenous communities trying to fill those positions.

It says filling those vacancies is the responsibility of the federal government.

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

A decision is due today on who will police the Metro Vancouver city of Surrey – the RCMP or municipal Surrey Police Service.

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the government has reached a decision on which law enforcement agency it will approve after months of difficult deliberations.

The city had hired numerous policing staff and even a new chief for the Surrey Police Service when voters elected a mayor and several councillors last fall who opposed the change.

Mayor Brenda Locke campaigned on the promise to move back to the RCMP, saying it will be less expensive, but both the RCMP and the Surrey Police Service are currently working in the city.

The B.C. government had previously approved the switch to the municipal force, and now it has to reveal if the city can reverse the decision.

Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says he lacked information from the government to make a decision on which police force to support, while Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says whatever the decision is, not everyone will be pleased and it will be expensive.