Wildfire near Alexis Creek at 80 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 8:05 p.m.

Crews are on the ground at the Dripping Water fire.

BC Wildfire Services says its aviation crew got a better idea of the fire and it’s currently 60 hectares in size.

There are structures near the fire, but “are not immediately threatened”. The fire is classified as rank two and three.

Personnel remain on the scene actioning the fire.

ORIGINAL 7:39 p.m.

A wildfire is burning approximately 80 hectares in size.

It's east of Dripping Water Road, about 3 km north of the community of Tl’etinqox and 9 kilometres southeast of Alexis Creek.

Smoke is visible from Highway 20 and surrounding communities.

BC Wildfires says personnel and air support are responding to the fire.