B.C. nurses ratify new three-year agreement

Photo: CTV News

The BC Nurses Union has voted 61% in favour of ratifying a new three-year deal with the provincial government.

The deal includes what the union calls “significant increases” to compensation and improvements to job flexibility and access to leaves and health and safety.

“There are many incentives in this new agreement that will help retain the nurses in the system now and attract the nurses we need in the future,” says BCNU president Aman Grewal.

“For too long, nurses have been providing patient care amidst a severe nurse shortage and heavy workloads. This agreement recognizes our members’ dedication and sacrifice and includes significant investments to recruit more nurses into the profession.”

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the new agreement is “an important step in strengthening B.C.'s nursing workforce now and into the future.”

The Ministry of Health is also spending $750 million over three years to implement a new system that will include nurse-to-patient ratios and staffing.

"I am immensely grateful for the professionalism of nurses throughout British Columbia and want to recognize the value and importance of the work nurses do and the passion they bring to caring for and supporting people during some of the most vulnerable times of their lives," Dix said.

General wage increases included in deal:

* Year 1 - a flat increase of $0.25/hour which provides a greater percentage increase for lower paid employees, plus 3.24%

* Year 2 - 5.5% plus a confirmed cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75%

* Year 3 - 2% plus a potential cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

* A negotiable flexibility allocation of up to 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.