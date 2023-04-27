Teen arrested after reports of youth pointing firearm at Nanaimo vehicles

Photo: Nanaimo RCMP Nanaimo RCMP responded about 11:50 a.m. Thursday after several people called 911 to say a youth was pointing a firearm at vehicles on Departure Bay Road.

Nanaimo RCMP say it was an “extremely tense” situation late Thursday morning when a youth was seen pointing a firearm at motorists as he walked along Departure Bay Road.

The firearm was later determined to be an airsoft rifle that looked like the real thing, police said.

Police responded to the incident about 11:50 a.m. after several people called 911.

The reports led to three area schools imposing hold-and-secure measures — Wellington Secondary and Rock City and Departure Bay elementaries. In hold-and-secure mode, a school’s outside doors are locked while regular activities continue inside.

At about 12:20 p.m., a 14-year-old was arrested at a home in the 3800-block of Departure Bay Road for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The youth remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Nanaimo incident follows one in Saanich on Monday where two men were target-shooting on the beach by Balmacarra Park in Gordon Head using an airsoft rifle, prompting a police response.

The men apologized and were released without charge, but the rifle was seized.

In February, West Shore RCMP arrested a youth who had three airsoft rifles after a report that someone was sitting in a parked vehicle with a gun near a financial institution on Kelly Road.

The airsoft rifles were turned over to an adult.