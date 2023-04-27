Forcible restraint by police among factors in Myles Gray death, pathologist says

Photo: The Canadian Press Myles Gray, seen in an undated handout photo, died after suffering injuries including a broken eye socket, possible partially dislocated jaw and a voice box fracture, during his arrest by Vancouver police in 2015. A forensic pathologist says a "perfect storm" of factors led to Gray's death, including his extreme exertion and Vancouver police actions to restrain him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Margie Reed

Had Myles Gray not interacted with Vancouver police on Aug. 13, 2015, he likely wouldn't have died that day, a forensic pathologist told the inquest into his death.

Dr. Matthew Orde testified Thursday that a "perfect storm" of factors led to Gray's death, including his extreme exertion and the actions of police to restrain him.

Gray had been been experiencing an acute behavioural disturbance, Orde said, and his body would have been working in overdrive as he struggled with police.

The 33-year-old's heart would have been pumping rapidly and he would have been breathing heavilyas several officers delivered blows to his body and forced him onto his stomach before handcuffing his arms behind his back, Orde said.

"What we can say with some degree of certainty, based on the reported circumstances surrounding Mr. Gray's death, the autopsy findings and a careful analysis of the published literature, is I don't think he would have died when he did, had it not been for the police interaction on that day," Orde told the inquest.

People who are forcibly restrained on their stomach are at greater risk of death, especially when their body has increased physiological demands, he said.

The pathologist performed an autopsy in the days after Gray died in August 2015.

Orde said Gray also sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his face and body, and some kind of "neck hold" likely explains a fracture in his voice box.

While none of the physical injuries alone provide a good explanation as to why Gray died, Orde testified that autopsies cannot assess potential physiological factors.

Such factors are key to understanding Gray's death, he said, explaining that Gray's body would have been working hard to expel lactic acid and carbon dioxide.

Orde concluded that Gray died as a result of cardiac arrest, complicated by police actions that included forcing him onto his stomach, neck compression, handcuffing him behind his back, the use of pepper spray and blunt force injuries.

"In the context of someone who's extremely fatigued, (whose) body is fully ramped up ... I think these issues would be enough to tip him over the edge," Orde said.

The inquest has heard the initial 911 call was about an agitated man who was yelling, behaving erratically, and who sprayed a woman with a garden hose.

Orde said the acute behavioural disturbance Gray was experiencing contributed to his death only insofar as it led him to the situation he was in when he died.