64-year-old in custody after attempted armed robbery at Chilliwack, B.C., bank

A 64-year-old man has been taken into custody after an attempted armed robbery at a Chilliwack, B.C., bank.

A 64-year-old man has been taken into custody after an attempted armed robbery at a bank in Chilliwack, B.C.

The RCMP says officers, including the integrated emergency response team, air support and police dogs, were called to the bank just after noon on Thursday.

Police issued a statement asking the public to stay away from the area.

An RCMP news release says the man was taken into custody without incident about 90 minutes later.

The statement says no one was hurt and RCMP victim services is available to support those affected.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.