Woman dead, Kelowna man hurt in Highway 1 crash near Field, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on the Trans Canada Highway near the Alberta border.

Police say they were called to the crash one kilometre inside the west gate of Yoho National Park near Field, B.C. at 3:30 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling westbound crossed the centre line of the highway and continued down a steep embankment on the eastbound side of the highway.

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 30s of no fixed address, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The vehicle was being driven by a man in his 50s from Kelowna who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

BC Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, says impaired driving has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Anyone who witnessed or have dash camera video of the involved vehicle before the crash is urged to contact Const. Derrick McWilliams of BC Highway Patrol – Golden at 250-344-2221 and refer to file number 2023-1547.