Newborn infant found dead in Victoria parking lot

A Subway restaurant at a shopping plaza at Bay and Blanshard streets on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A newborn baby was found dead Wednesday night at the Blanshard Centre shopping plaza in Victoria and police say they are concerned about the welfare of the mother.

Victoria police and paramedics responded just before 10 p.m. to the plaza and found the infant in the parking lot.

Police believe the baby had been born not long before, possibly in the area.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

No further details were immediately available from police.

The plaza was largely behind police tape until about 10:15 a.m. Thursday

Investigators could be seen outside the plaza’s Subway restaurant, taking photographs around the property. Officers in white coveralls, masks and purple gloves were examining large garbage bins across the parking lot.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.