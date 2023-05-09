B.C. Wildlife Federation builds 100 dams to conserve stream ecosystems, salmon habitats

Photo: B.C. Wildlife Federation BCWF team building a co-existing device known as a pond leveler to maintain an appropriate water level in the pond while allowing beavers to continue living at the site. Completed as part of the Methow Beaver Project workshop in Tonasket, Wash.

B.C. Wildlife Federation stewards, local groups and First Nations are building man-made beaver dams to conserve stream ecosystems.

It's part of a multi-year BCWF initiative aiming to install 100 beaver dam analogs, restore more than 18 hectares of wetlands and 1.4 kilometres of riparian habitat in selected areas, while refining decision-making tools for management of wetland habitats.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has donated $100,000 to the project.

Beaver dam analogues are a low-cost approach to wetland restoration and fish habitat enhancement designed to mimic natural wetlands and ecological processes, according to the BCWF.

Beavers are known to move in and take over dams once in place.

Dams create riparian zones, saturate soils, and store water for slow release, helping to regulate flows and temperatures.

The BCWF plans to construct 100 dams over the next three years and measure their efficacy for addressing watershed threats and supporting fish and wildlife.

Because salmon are adapted to cool water and higher temperatures increase their metabolism, higher water temperatures slow and even stop fish growth.

Drought and summer heat can combine to lower stream flows and raise temperatures.

Extensive logging near streams and rivers has also been shown to drive up water temperatures, BCWF said, threatening the survival of endangered salmon populations.

Studies have found that lower river flows result in decreased productivity during spawning. Over the past 100 years, Nicola River flows in August have decreased by an average of 26 per cent.

The project aims to ease freshwater shortages by stories excess water during wet seasons and gradually release it to streams and underground aquifers during dry periods.

The BCWF has retained a fill-time Indigenous Liaison who will help coordinate partnerships and engagement with First Nations across all wetland and stream restoration projects.

The BCWF said it makes efforts to involve First Nations communities in any field work opportunities within their traditional territories.

Several First Nations technicians have been trained to collect data and conduct their own assessment of wetlands in their traditional territories.