Surveillance cam shows man intentionally lighting mattress before massive fire in Surrey

Photo: Glacier Media

Police are hoping the public can help identify the person responsible for intentionally setting a fire in Surrey that destroyed several vehicles.

Surrey Fire Service was called to a fire on the 13400 block of Hilton Road at 2 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found significant damage to multiple vehicles, a carport and a neighbouring building.

Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie told Glacier Media there was heavy smoke and flames coming from behind the address.

“The crews raised the alarm level to a second alarm, which brought more trucks to the scene,” he said.

Video surveillance shows a person lighting what appears to be a mattress on fire prior to walking away.

"The suspect is believed to have arrived and departed on foot and can be seen pushing a three-wheel jogging stroller with plastic covering the contents,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn with the Surrey RCMP.

McRobbie says the biggest concern was apartment buildings close to the fire.

“We wanted to set up exposure lines to make sure those buildings were protected from the radiant heat,” he said. “There were a few windows broken."

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit and arson coordinator are working in partnership with Surrey Fire Service to advance the investigation.

Munn says a motive has not been determined and police are actively working to identify the suspect.

“This senseless act placed people’s lives at risk,” says Munn. "Thankfully, the neighbouring building was quickly evacuated and the fire did not spread to it."

No one was injured in the fire.

“Although no one was physically injured, this fire negatively impacted building residents, as well as a local business,” added Munn.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.