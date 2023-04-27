Province-wide backcountry avalanche warning issued

Photo: Avalanche canada

Avalanche Canada has issued a warning for recreational backcountry users across western Canada.

"A dramatic increase in temperatures is expected to destabilize the snowpack, resulting in dangerous, destructive avalanches,” said Lisa Perazzoli with Avalanche Canada.

The warning is in effect through to May 1.

The sudden transition from cool, wintry conditions in the alpine to warm temperatures will create dangerous avalanche conditions, said the agency.

The effect of the warm temperatures on the existing snowpack structure means that these avalanches will likely be very large and may run to valley bottoms.

The warning impacts all mountainous regions in western Canada.

"Regions with persistent or deep persistent slab avalanche problems will be especially problematic, with avalanches potentially involving the full depth of the snowpack," says Perazzoli.

All backcountry users, including hikers and scramblers, and anyone recreating in avalanche terrain are advised to leave a wide margin for error during this warming period, "stick to simple, low angle terrain, and avoid all overhead avalanche hazards," says Perazzoli.

Backcountry users should always check the avalanche forecast at www.avalanche.ca and carry the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe, and shovel—and the training to use it.