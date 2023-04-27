Meet the 'saddest cat' that has raised $20,000 for animal welfare

Photo: Contributed

BenBen, the "Internet's saddest cat," is a celebrity in his own right — he was a headliner at Vancouver Meow fest 2022, has his own line of merchandise and is followed by close to 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Today, BenBen is showered with likes, comments and chin scratches. But seven years ago, he was considered to be an “un-adoptable” cat.

As per a post on BenBen’s Instagram page, he was rescued from Downtown Eastside by a BC SPCA officer and taken to an emergency animal shelter. Soon, it was found that BenBen had had it rough — he had wounds, bad infections, ear mites, a fused neck and serious spinal injuries.

It was decided that BenBen would never be able to walk again and would have to be put down.

He had less than 24 hours to live when he was adopted on April 30, 2016.

“A veterinary technician (now a BC SPCA investigator) who was working for the veterinary clinic where BenBen was brought in, decided to adopt him,” says Karima Jivraj, owner of Bosley’s pet food store in New Westminster, which is hosting BenBen’s seventh adoptaversary on April 29 with cupcakes and a meet-and-greet with the social media sensation.

Over the last seven years, BenBen has raised close to $20,000 for animal welfare initiatives — helping rescues like him get another shot at life, and entertaining more than half a million people on Instagram.

As it turns out, what the sad cat does best is make others happy.

