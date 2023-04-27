Driver rams motorcycle twice, injuring owner and damaging home

Photo: Glacier Media

A woman is facing several charges after a car was driven into a motorcycle twice, pushing the motorcycle into a home on Glen Lake Road in Langford and injuring the motorcycle’s owner.

The incident was reported to West Shore RCMP about 7 p.m. Sunday. Police were told a black 2013 BMW 328i first rammed a Harley Davidson motorcycle parked at the home. The motorist drove away, returning minutes later to cut through the front yard and hit the motorcycle again.

The force of the second collision pushed the motorcycle into its owner, who was standing next to it, and then into the front of the home where it was parked. The home was extensively damaged.

The driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but non life threatening.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other. There is not believed to be any risk to the public, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested by Victoria police and held in custody. She been charged with two counts of mischief to property, one count of mischief over $5,000, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

She has been released on conditions that include not having contact with the victim, not possessing any weapons and not entering Langford.