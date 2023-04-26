Prince George RCMP investigating fifth homicide of year

Photo: RCMP handout photo. James (Jimmy) Archibald Webb

A search for a missing man has turned into a homicide investigation.

Prince George RCMP are suspecting foul play after the body of James (Jimmy) Archibald Webb was found in a rural area about 80 kilometres northeast of the city.

"Police are investigating his death as a homicide and have determined this was a targeted event, with links to the drug trade in Prince George," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

The discovery was made on Wed., April 19. It's the city's fifth homicide of the year, all of them drug-related according to RCMP.

Reported missing in mid-March, Webb had not been seen since March 8. Police are asking anyone who may have seen Webb in the days leading up to his disappearance to contact Prince George RCMP.

In a press release reporting his disappearance, he was described as 52 years old, 180 cm (5’11) tall and weighing 68 kg (150 lbs) with blue eyes, a birthmark on his face, near his nose, grey and white hair, sometimes shaved.

He was also known carry an oxygen tank and have difficulty walking long distances.

Webb has a dated criminal record. In March 2014, he was sentenced to an eight-month conditional sentence order in relation to a small marijuana grow-op and seizure of a handful of guns from a 6100-block Trent Drive home in September 2013. Webb subsequently pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing a firearm without a licence and fraudulent consumption of electricity.

Anyone with information on Webb is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Tips can also be left anonymously at Northern B.C. Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.