'High rate of speed': Driver dead after 3 semis rear-end on B.C. highway

A dramatic rear-ending crash involving three commercial trucks has left one person dead near Hope.

BC Highway Patrol South Coast Chilliwack responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 1 just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Three commercial vehicles, including two transport trucks, collided in to each other in the eastbound lanes near Hunter Creek.

Members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, BC Emergency Health Services, Hope Fire Department, Hope Search and Rescue, and the BC Coroners Service also responded to the scene.

Cpl. Mike Moore confirms the driver of one of the commercial vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initial investigation points to the commercial vehicle driven by the deceased rear-ending one of the other commercial vehicles that had been stopped in construction traffic at a high rate of speed,” says Moore.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Police say the other drivers involved are cooperating in the investigation.

"No further details on the deceased are being released at this time pending identity and next of kin notification,” says Moore.

No charges are expected. Police say no other significant injuries were reported.

Construction started on the Trans-Canada Highway on April 17. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said there would be multiple daily "short" closures in both directions near exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road during the six-week project.

Stretches of Highway 1 near Hunter Creek outside of Hope will be the site of a significant rock scaling project.

The project stems after a September 2022 Flood Falls wildfire that burned in steep terrain above the Trans-Canada Highway, causing the eastbound lanes to be closed as firefighters worked to protect the road. A significant section of the highway was closed after rockfall and debris fell onto it.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage can contact Const. Randhawa of BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and refer to file number 2023-15693.