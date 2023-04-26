North Van RCMP investigating Rottweiler attack on senior

Photo: Mike Wakefield / North Shore News files A sign reminds North Vancouver park users about the rule to keep dogs leashed.

Police and bylaw officers in North Vancouver have seized a local dog from its owner and are investigating after a 91-year-old man was attacked by a Rottweiler in Norgate.

The senior, who regularly walks in the neighbourhood, was out for a stroll on Rosewood Crescent on the morning of April 17 when he was knocked to the ground and bitten on the arm by the dog.

“The dog got away from the owner. The first person the dog saw was this man and attacked him,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson.

Neighbours who witnessed the attack ran out on to the street to perform first aid and call for an ambulance. The elderly victim was rushed to Lions Gate Hospital where he immediately underwent surgery on his arm. He remains in hospital being treated for injuries over a week after the attack.

Sahak said it’s not clear yet how the dog got away from its owner, who also lives in the neighbourhood.

Dog has been seized by municipality

But Sahak confirmed there have been previous reports of the same Rottweiler attacking and biting other people.

“We understand the community is upset. We’re taking it very seriously,” he said.

Police accompanied District of North Vancouver bylaw officers to the owner’s home recently, where the Rottweiler was seized.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident, which will include reviewing nearby home security video that may have captured the dog attack.

The dog had been with its owner on the owner’s property when it managed to get away, run into the street and attack the senior, said Ryan Schaap, spokesperson for the District of North Vancouver.

Dog deemed 'aggressive' after previous bites

Schaap confirmed the dog has a “previous history” which led to it being deemed “aggressive” by district staff.

Under the District of North Vancouver’s dog bylaw, any dog that has harassed, bitten or chased a person or domestic pet “in a hostile fashion” without provocation can be deemed an aggressive dog. Owners of aggressive dogs must keep their dog muzzled and on a leash when on a public street and must ensure their dog is securely confined when on the owner’s property.

Owners of aggressive dogs must also provide proof of $1,000,000 in liability insurance before being given a dog licence and must pay a higher dog licence fee.

Schaap said district staff did not apply to have the dog destroyed after the previous incident. He said it hasn’t been decided what will happen following the attack on the senior.

“Right now, it’s still an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Schaap added the owner had been co-operating with the investigation.