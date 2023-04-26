BC SPCA hosting 'wild baby shower' fundraiser

When marking your calendars for baby showers this spring, the BC SPCA is asking you to keep theirs in mind as well.

The SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is hosting a virtual baby shower for the hundreds of wild animals it's expecting this spring. The centre is asking for donations to help care for its wildlife babies.

“Syringes, blankets, fresh greens, gloves, gowns, seeds, heaters and so much more is needed to help these babies and give them the second chance they deserve,” says Ginelle Smith, manager of Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre.

It’s the busiest time of year for the centre. It tries to rehab as many orphaned animals as it can, but that’s not always possible.

Some of the resources donations will provide are: